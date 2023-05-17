Where Do Cities in Illinois Rank New List of ‘Best Places to Live?' Not Very High

Despite several Illinois cities landing on a handful of recent lists ranking the top or happiest places to live, just three cities from the Land of Lincoln squeaked onto U.S. News & World Report's newly-released 2023-2024 report of "Best Places to Live" in the United States.

The list, which ranks and analyzes the "most populous 150 metro areas," says the cities that nabbed the top spots must have a "good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life."

Coming in at No. 1 on this year's list: Green Bay, Wisc.

However, no other Midwest towns landed in the top 10. Iconic college towns Madison, Wisc., and Ann Arbor, Mich. did land in the top 15, earning the 11th and 14th spots respectively.

Grand Rapids, Iowa landed at No. 19, while Grand Rapids, Mich; Knoxville, Tenn., and Fort Wayne, Ind. landed at numbers 20, 21 and 33.

Illinois, however, didn't make an appearance until three-quarters of the way through.

According to the list, Peoria in Central Illinois, ranked in the No. 70 spot.

"When people want to know whether something has wide appeal, they might ask “Will it play in Peoria?” But don’t let that old saying trick you," the report says. "Peoria, Illinois, is not dull."

According to the report, Peoria ranked on the list due to its affordability and "family-friendly subdivisions," as well as its revamped entertainment districts where "foodies, congregate, live music flourishes and loft apartments multiply."

Chicago ranked lower on the list, at No. 123. "Your experience living in Chicago will depend on your ZIP code," the report states, adding that "as the weather begins to border on unbearably cold, Chicago residents lose their patience."

Rockford, Illinois, landed at No. 133.

Below is a full look at the Top 10:

1. Green Bay, Wisconsin

2. Huntsville, Alabama

3. Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina

4. Boulder, Colorado

5. Sarasota, Florida

6. Naples, Florida

7. Portland, Maine

8. Charlotte, North Carolina

9. Colorado Springs, Colorado

10. Fayetteville, Arkansas

A look at the full U.S. News & World Report rankings can be found here.