Illinois' best elementary schools revealed in new report. Here are the top 25

A number of schools from Chicago and the suburbs were recognized as among the top elementary schools in Illinois, according to a new list.

The "2025 Best Elementary and Middle Schools" list from U.S. News and World Report examined more than 79,000 public schools in all 50 states, a press release revealed. Editors used publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education to analyze mathematics and reading performance at the state and district levels -- while accounting for student background and achievement in core subjects.

For a school corporation to receive a district-level ranking, at least two of the top performing schools must rank in the top 75% of the overall elementary or middle school rankings, according to the website. In all, 47,573 elementary schools and 23,861 middle schools were assessed.

In Illinois, a total of 3,421 schools were ranked. Seven of the top 25 schools in the state were Chicago Public Schools, including the top school, Edison Elementary Regional Gifted Center.

Almost all of the top 25 schools were in either the city or suburbs -- except for No. 10 - Thurgood Marshall Elementary School in Rockford and No. 22 - Congerville Elementary School in downstate Woodford County.

Following behind Edison Elementary Regional Gifted Center was Hinsdale's Oak Elementary School and Naperville's Meadows Glen Elementary School at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Lenart Elementary Regional Gifted Center, a Chicago Public School, and Brook Forest Elementary School rounded out the top five.

Here's a look into the top 25 elementary schools in Illinois, according to the report.

Edison Elementary Regional Gifted Center - Chicago Oak Elementary School - Hinsdale Meadows Glen Elementary School - Naperville Lenart Elementary Regional Gifted Center - Chicago Brook Forest Elementary School - Oak Brook Elm Elementary School - Burr Ridge Forest Hills Elementary School - Western Springs The Lane Elementary School - Hinsdale Eisenhower Academy - Joliet Thurgood Marshall Elementary School - Rockford Skinner North Elementary School - Chicago Greenbriar Elementary School - Northbrook Westmoor Elementary School - Northbrook Ellsworth Elementary School - Naperville Prospect Elementary School - Clarendon Hills Walker School - Clarendon Hills Lincoln Elementary School - River Forest Highlands Elementary School - Naperville Bronzeville Classical Elementary School - Chicago George B Carpenter Elementary School - Park Ridge Madison Elementary School - Hinsdale Congerville Elementary School - Congerville Decatur Classical Elementary School - Chicago Lincoln Elementary School - Chicago Hawthorne Elementary Scholastic Academy - Chicago