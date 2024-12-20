Iconic suburban drive-thru closing after 38 years

A longstanding food establishment in west suburban Villa Park, Strat's Drive-Thru, will soon bid the community farewell.

The drive-thru restaurant, 231 E. North Ave., will permanently close its doors on Sunday, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.

"Our last days will be on Friday Saturday and Sunday this weekend," the post read, in part. "Closed permanently after. The monumental Strat’s building will no longer be standing, it will be gone."

Strat Matsas, the restaurant's owner, in the lengthy post, said he's "grateful for the loyalty and support of our patrons and the memories that inspired us."

"All I can say it was a great journey," he stated. "There was lots of laughter, lots of crying, lots of sweating and some bleeding over the 38.5 years I’m going to miss this journey I had, but I know when it’s time."

Matsas explained he was "very concerned" about his choice to shutter the restaurant when a patron, who became a very good friend, came to him.

"When I confided with him about my decision, said to me 'go enjoy and don’t worry about all who love Strat’s' this resonated in my head," the owner said. "Come by and enjoy with your family n friends, your last favorite meal at Strat’s !!!!"