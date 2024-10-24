‘I took the opportunity': Kidnapped 10-year-old reveals how he escaped his attacker

A 10-year-old boy is sharing his dramatic story after he managed to escape an attempted kidnapping in Little Village on Wednesday evening.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 3000 block of South Springfield. At approximately 6 p.m., the boy was in his front yard when a man grabbed him by the arm, then put his arm around the child’s mouth and neck.

The suspect then forced the child to walk north on Springfield, then east on 30th Street toward Millard Avenue.

It was then that the child saw a chance to escape.

“He started making a phone call,” the child said. “I’m pretty sure before I ran away, he said ‘come pick me up’ or something like that. And he let my hand go for a minute, so I took the opportunity to just run away.”

According to police, the child was able to run from the suspect and back toward his home. He found his father, and the pair immediately called police.

The suspect is described as standing 5-feet-5 inches to 5-feet-10 inches tall, with medium build. He was wearing a black fabric mask, which covered his head. He had a black beard sticking out from beneath the mask, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with ripped fabric.

The suspect was also wearing a gold diamond ring on his left hand, and may be carrying a phone in a red case, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251.