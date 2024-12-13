I-57 shut down near Sauk Trail due to crash; delays, traffic expected

Lanes were closed and delays were expected after a crash Friday morning on I-57 southbound near Sauk Trail in Cook County, Illinois State Police said.

Total Traffic reported the crash, between a car and a semi, occurred around 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57, north of Sauk Trail.

"At this time, all southbound lanes of I-57 are shut down," Illinois State Police Troop 3 posted on Facebook at about 8 a.m. "Expect delays."

In an 8:30 a.m. update, ISP said traffic was "slowly" getting through on the shoulder, but that "main lanes were expected to be closed for a couple of hours."

"Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible," ISP said.

Solid traffic was reported from Vollmer Road, Total Traffic said.

No further details were available. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.