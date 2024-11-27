I-290 lanes closed in western suburbs due to police activity; delays expected

Lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) were closed and delays were expected Wednesday morning in the western suburbs due to police activity, the Illinois State Police reported.

About 6:45 a.m., ISP received a report of possible shots fired at I-290 westbound at Lake Street, authorities said.

According to TrafficNet, I-290 outbound lanes were closed between North Avenue and York Road in Elmhurst, with "solid traffic" from Mannheim Road.

Lanes were expected to reopen later Wednesday morning, ISP said. No further details were provided.