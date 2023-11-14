Hundreds from Chicago area participate in March for Israel in D.C.

Hundreds of Chicagoans are making their way back home after heading out to Washington D.C. in droves Tuesday morning as part of a massive "March For Israel" that drew tens of thousands on Washington's National Mall.

Supporters were met by lawmakers and relatives of the individuals taken hostage by Hamas amid terrorist attacks last month that spearheaded a war between the militant organization and Israel.

Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by numerous countries including the European Union and United States, has had political control of the Gaza Strip since 2007.

In addition to showing support for Israel, attendees also demanded the safe return of hostages while rallying against growing instances of antisemitism worldwide.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"[The] November 14th event will bring together communities from across the country to show strong solidarity with the Israeli people, while demanding the immediate release of the remaining hostages and to condemn the rise of antisemitism," The Jewish Federations of North America said.

March for Israel. March to free the hostages. March against antisemitism. Join us in Washington, DC on Nov. 14. https://t.co/hKZHTO2chd #MarchForIsrael pic.twitter.com/vLz4wZzpSr — The Jewish Federations of North America (@jfederations) November 7, 2023

"Personally, to be there and to have my 16-year-old son and sister there was very emotional. I thought it was our turn. Our parents did it in the past, this is our turn to fight antisemitism," attendee Elana Tannenbaum told NBC Chicago.

In addition to the support shown from Jews of several different sects, approximately 50 Chicago bible study students were also among the supporters in D.C. on Tuesday.

The students were calling for the safe of return of all hostages while viewing support for Israel as part of their Christian beliefs.

"As a Christian, we have a duty and responsibility to support Israel," student Zananz Khonzxai said.

As for Tannenbaum, a longing for acceptance and coexistence is the ultimate goal.

"No one wants to see a war go on any longer, we want to be accepted as Americans and Jews. We all want to coexist and live together," Tannenbaum said.