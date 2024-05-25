At least 2 killed, 10 others injured in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings

At least two people have been killed and 10 others injured in shootings across Chicago so far this Memorial Day weekend.

In the only deadly shooting of the weekend so far, two men were shot and killed Friday night in the city's East Albany Park neighborhood. At around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4700 block of North Troy and found two men who had been shot in an alley. Both men, 20 and 21 years old, were shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A black sedan was seeing fleeing the area at a high rate of speed following the shooting.

No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.

Last year saw the deadliest Memorial Day weekend in Chicago in eight years, according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times. At least 11 people were killed and at least 53 others, including two 2-year-olds, were wounded in shootings across the city from 6 p.m. that Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Here are the shootings that have been reported so far this year:

Saturday

A 32-year-old man was shot inside a residence at around 2:43 a.m. in the 900 block of East 80th Street, according to police. Someone produced a gun and fired a shot at the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

At around 12:18 a.m. in the 900 block of West Marquette, a 51-year-old man was shot while exiting a vehicle. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left elbow and was taken to the hospital where he refused medical attention.

In the 5800 block of South Prairie at around 12:35 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when a man fired shots and fled the scene, authorities said. The victim sustained a graze wound to the left side of the neck and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

At around 12:05 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 63rd Street, a 44-year-old man was shot while on the sidewalk. The victim was shot in the neck by an unknown offender and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

In the 2700 block at around 3:39 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in a parking lot by an unknown offender. According to police, the victim approached by an unknown offender who produced a gun and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the groin and left leg. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Friday

In the 6400 block of South Marshfield Avenue at around 6:40 p.m., a 41-year-old man was shot in the right arm. The victim was approached by an unknown offender who produced a gun and fired shots. The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in good condition, police stated.

At around 8:12 p.m. in the 900 block of West Pershing, a 29-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle at a gas station when two women approached on food and fired shots, police stated. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Three people were shot at around 10:37 p.m. in the 300 block of West 59th Place, police stated. Multiple people were hanging out at a vacant lot when shots were fired in the area. A 29-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg and taken to the hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the right arm and also hospitalized in good condition. The third victim, a 29-year-old man, sustained a graze wound and was also said to be in good condition.