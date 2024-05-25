Rick Bayless opens Tortazo at Westfield Old Orchard. See photos from the grand opening

Tortazo, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant founded by renowned Chicago chef Rick Bayless, celebrated the grand opening of its new location at Westfield Old Orchard Mall on Saturday to throngs of hungry customers.

Photos shared in a news release offered a glimpse of the restaurant's interior, droves of excited visitors and plenty of scenes from opening day - including a torta cutting.

According to Tortazo's website, its menu is a "freshly made-to-order, modern, chef driven expression of the bold flavors, ingredients, and techniques of Mexico," featuring griddle-crisped tortas, comforting chilaquiles, hearty handcrafted bowls, seasonal salads and golden-crispy churros.

Saturday's grand opening featured live music from Chicago DJ Citlalic Jeffers Peña, happy hour specials on food, tequila samples and a free torta for the first 100 guests.

Tortazo has locations in the Willis Tower and in New York City's Times Square. Additional restaurants are planned at Harrah's Casino in Joliet and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Bayless also owns several prominent Chicago establishments, including Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, XOCO and Bar Sótano.

Tortazo at Skokie's Old Orchard is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.