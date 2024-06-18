Human arm found at Waukegan beach ID'ed as that of missing Milwaukee woman

Officials in suburban Lake County have positively identified a human arm found on a Waukegan beach earlier this year as belonging to a missing Milwaukee woman.

According to a release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office, DNA matching was used to identify the arm as belonging to 19-year-old Sade Robinson, who was reported missing on April 2.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office notified Robinson’s family of the confirmation on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Lake County Coroner’s Office, I want to express our sincere condolences to Sade’s family and friends who continue to endure this tragic loss,” Coroner Jennifer Banek said in a statement.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to Waukegan Municipal Beach on May 11 after a person walking along the shore found a human arm.

Forensic pathology confirmed the arm belonged to a young woman, and DNA evidence has now linked that arm to Robinson, according to officials.

Maxwell Anderson, a 33-year-old Milwaukee resident, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in the killing of Robinson, according to NBC News.