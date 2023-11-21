Sometimes all you want to do on Thanksgiving is tune into the festivities from the comfort of your home.

In addition to streaming the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, watch one of the biggest Thanksgiving celebrations in the country: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Expect to see 25 giant balloons, 31 floats, celebrity stars, dancers and more make their way through the 2.5-mile route throughout the streets of New York City on a three-and-a-half-hour procession.

Big names this year include Cher, American rock band Chicago, K-pop group Enhypen and A Capella group Pentatonix. There will also be 29 clown crews and a variety of performance groups such as Cornell Bhangra and The Tap Dancing Christmas Trees, organizers said.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is celebrating its 97th year gathering visitors from all around the world and featuring over 6,500 participants marching on the route.

NBC will broadcast the celebration live starting 7:30 a.m. CT. Viewers can also stream it live on Peacock, or tune into the Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. CT. Viewers will be able to see the celebration broadcasted from multiple angles along the parade route.