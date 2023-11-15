New Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant offers Thanksgiving to-go menu

Just after receiving its first Michelin star, popular Chicago eatery Indienne is offering an elevated Thanksgiving menu to enjoy from the comfort of your home.

The new, festive to-go options aim to bring "the beautiful flavors of India to your Thanksgiving table this season," according to the restaurant.

The menu is priced at $75 per person with a minimum order for two people and includes soup, bread, a starter, a main course, a side and dessert.

The deadline to order is Nov. 20, according to the restaurant, and meals can be picked up between 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Indienne, located at 217 W. Huron St.

Indienne was one of four Chicago eateries to earn Michelin stars this year. The River North restaurant is Chicago's first Indian restaurant to receive a star.

Here's a look at Indienne's full take-out menu. To place an oder, click here.



Soup

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

Fennel, Ginger, Coconut Milk



Bread

MASALA BABKA

Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Chili, House Churned Truffle Butter

Starters

TURKEY GUSTABA

Organic Turkey Meatballs, House Blend Spices,, Rich Kashmiri Sauce



JACKFRUIT CUTLET (V)

Tender Jackfruit Patty, Crumb Fried

Green Mango Mustard, Tomato Chutney



Mains

CHICKEN (MUSSULAM) ROULADE

Yogurt Marinated Chicken, House Spice Blend, Saffron Musallam Gravy



MUSHROOM MANTI (V)

Stuffed Homemade Manti Pasta, Spiced Mushroom Mixture, Parmesan Yakhni, Walnut, Truffle

Accompaniments

CREAMY MASHED POTATO

Bay Leaf, Nutmeg



ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

Lentils, Coconut



BERRY PULAO

Basmati Rice, Dried Berries, Caramelized Onion



Dessert

DODA-PECAN TART

Caramelized Milk and Pecan Tart