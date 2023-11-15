Chicago Restaurants

New Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant offers Thanksgiving to-go menu

The new, festive to-go options aim to bring "the beautiful flavors of India to your Thanksgiving table this season," according to the restaurant

Indienne

Just after receiving its first Michelin star, popular Chicago eatery Indienne is offering an elevated Thanksgiving menu to enjoy from the comfort of your home.

The new, festive to-go options aim to bring "the beautiful flavors of India to your Thanksgiving table this season," according to the restaurant.

The menu is priced at $75 per person with a minimum order for two people and includes soup, bread, a starter, a main course, a side and dessert.

The deadline to order is Nov. 20, according to the restaurant, and meals can be picked up between 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Indienne, located at 217 W. Huron St.

Indienne was one of four Chicago eateries to earn Michelin stars this year. The River North restaurant is Chicago's first Indian restaurant to receive a star.

Here's a look at Indienne's full take-out menu. To place an oder, click here.


Soup
BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP
Fennel, Ginger, Coconut Milk

Bread
MASALA BABKA
Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Chili, House Churned Truffle Butter

Starters 
TURKEY GUSTABA
Organic Turkey Meatballs, House Blend Spices,, Rich Kashmiri Sauce

JACKFRUIT CUTLET (V)
Tender Jackfruit Patty, Crumb Fried

Green Mango Mustard, Tomato Chutney


Mains

CHICKEN (MUSSULAM) ROULADE   
Yogurt Marinated Chicken, House Spice Blend, Saffron Musallam Gravy


MUSHROOM MANTI (V)
Stuffed Homemade Manti Pasta, Spiced Mushroom Mixture, Parmesan Yakhni, Walnut, Truffle

Accompaniments

CREAMY MASHED POTATO
Bay Leaf, Nutmeg


ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
Lentils, Coconut

BERRY PULAO

Basmati Rice, Dried Berries, Caramelized Onion

Dessert
DODA-PECAN TART
Caramelized Milk and Pecan Tart

