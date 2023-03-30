How to Watch NBC 5's Special Conversation With 3 Former Chicago Police Superintendents

On Thursday, NBC 5 will air a special conversation with three former Chicago police superintendents discussing their perspectives on the city's public safety crisis and their advice for the next mayor and police superintendent.

The conversation, led by NBC Chicago news anchor Stefan Holt, features Eddie Johnson, Garry McCarthy and Jody Weis.

The one-hour program comes ahead of Chicago’s mayoral runoff election on Tuesday, April 4.

Here's how to watch:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The conversation, "Moving Chicago Forward: A Real Conversation about Crime," will air on NBC 5 and NBC Chicago digital platforms at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, with an encore presentation airing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 2.

Tune in live in the player above, or right here.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Peacock

Go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Roku

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button.



OR

OR Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 129 and select Live TV.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Samsung TV Plus

Navigate to the "All Channels" portion of your television, connected website or mobile device. Click here to view online.

Click on "Local News" and navigate to NBC Chicago News.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Xumo Play

Open the Xumo Play app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform.

In the Live Guide, there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, Local News.

Scroll through the local options and select NBC Chicago News.

In addition, live election day coverage will also be available on NBC Chicago’s 24/7 streaming news channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, NBCChicago.com and on the free NBC Chicago mobile app.