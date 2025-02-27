WATCH: NBC 5 reporters drop Meteorologist Alicia Roman into dunk tank for Polar Plunge

There's nothing like dunking your coworker in an polar-cold bath at 7 a.m. in the morning.

The dunk is in honor of Sunday's annual Chicago Polar Plunge at Lake Michigan. The event, in its 25th year, benefits the Special Olympics of Illinois and takes place at 10 a.m. North Avenue beach, with several NBC 5 reporters participating.

Last year, NBC 5 morning hosts dunked traffic reporter Kye Martin into the tank, where she enjoyed an early morning ice-bath.

Around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Martin, along with morning hosts Evrod Cassimy, Michelle Relerford and NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes will attempt to hit the bullseye and dunk Alicia Roman. Tune in to NBC 5 or the NBC Chicago streaming channel in the player above to watch live.

More information about the Chicago Polar Plunge can be found here.