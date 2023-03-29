3 Former Chicago Police Superintendents Join NBC 5 For Conversation About Public Safety, Crime

Former Chicago Police Department superintendents Eddie Johnson, Garry McCarthy and Jody Weis shared their perspectives on the city’s public safety crisis and their advice for the next mayor and police superintendent during a discussion led by NBC Chicago news anchor Stefan Holt.

The conversation, "Moving Chicago Forward: A Real Conversation about Crime," will air on NBC 5 and NBC Chicago digital platforms at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, with an encore presentation airing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 2.

The former superintendents talked about policing strategies, the criminal justice system, politics, the role of the community and solutions to protect Chicagoans.

“Without question, public safety is top of mind for many Chicagoans,” said Holt. "It’s clear, we need to figure out how to make the city safer. This show is a unique opportunity to sit down with three men who have been at the forefront of tackling this crisis. It’s a chance to learn from the mistakes of the past, figure out new ideas, and try to forge a new path toward a safer city."

The one-hour program comes ahead of Chicago’s mayoral runoff election on Tuesday, April 4.

