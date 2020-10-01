How to Volunteer As Part of 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience

More than 12,000 volunteers help power the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on a given year, and this year, as the event goes virtual, volunteers will continue to make a difference -- in a new way.

Marathon organizers are asking volunteers to share their time with an organization virtually, in person, via donation drives and through other great programs.

Head to the "give" section of the marathon's event page and scroll down to "Volunteer Your Time." There you can select from different volunteer opportunities, from working with Big Brothers Big Sisters or Girls on the Run, which offer virtual opportunities, to helping out at Advocate Health Care or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which include in-person options.

Volunteering isn't the only way to help. The Bank of America Chicago Marathon's 2020 Virtual Experience also lets you support and run with a charity of your choosing, as well as donate to the marathon's Charity Program organizations.

Thinking about running this year's virtual marathon? Registration is free, and distances include a mile, 5K, 8K and a half marathon.

Here's how to sign up: Click on this link to view a menu of distances to choose from, then pick your race and enter your information.

Once you sign up, check your inbox for an email with info about the race and different ways to participate.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE VIRTUAL 1 MILE, 5K, 8K or HALF MARATHON

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience starts on Monday, Oct. 5, and ends on Sunday, Oct. 11, the date that would have been the 43rd running of this year's race, which was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who registered for the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon "will have the exclusive opportunity to run the marathon distance as a part of the Virtual Experience," while anyone can participate in the shorter races.

Learn more at chicagomarathon.com.