How to get free entry to Summerfest this coming weekend

One of the Midwest's premier music festivals is already well underway, with two weekends of Milwaukee's iconic "Summerfest" already in the books.

With Independence Day on Thursday and a weekend of celebrations to follow, the festival is offering free entry at certain times during the weekend.

The upcoming weekend marks the third and final weekend of the annual summer festival, loaded with headlining performances from AJR, Maroon 5 and Lil Uzi Vert, among others.

The opportunities for free admission begin on the Fourth of July itself, where all fans receive free admission from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., courtesy of M&M's. Fans can also pick up free samples of the candy inside the Mid Gate.

Free admission is also offered on Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for all guests ages 60 and older with an ID, in honor of Direct Supply Seniorfest Day. Seniorfest guests also receive a voucher for food and beverage items.

Additionally, the first 2,000 guests who arrive with three shelf-stable food items between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday will receive one free admission ticket.

Finally, for Summerfest Fan Appreciation Day presented by Potawatomi Casino on Saturday, all fans arriving between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. will receive free entry, with the first 30,000 fans also receiving one free admission ticket for Summerfest 2025 along with a "BIG WIN" entry ticket.

The "BIG WIN" drawing will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m., giving entrants the chance to win $1 million.

More information on Summerfest and how to get tickets for the upcoming weekend can be found here.