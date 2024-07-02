Soldier Field

Photos: Rolling Stones at Soldier Field in Chicago

Casey Mitchell

The Rolling Stones thrilled fans at Soldier Field in Chicago over the weekend as part of the iconic rock band's Hackney Diamonds tour.

Originally the band scheduled one stop at Soldier Field, but added a second "due to overwhelming demand."

The tour comes on the heels of the band's newest album, the first in 18 years to contain a dozen original songs and the first album the band recorded without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

See photos from the Stones' Chicago stop, by photojournalist Casey Mitchell.

Casey Mitchell
Casey Mitchell
Casey Mitchell
Casey Mitchell
Casey Mitchell
Casey Mitchell
Casey Mitchell
Casey Mitchell

