How much snow did Chicago get? A look at totals from around the area

Snow fell across much of the Chicago area overnight and into Friday morning, but how much did the region actually see?

While the snow made for difficult travel conditions and led to a ground stop at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, it only amounted to a couple of inches.

But some areas saw more than others, with totals up to 4 inches.

Here's a look at totals from around the area so far:

Lindenhurst, IL 4.0

Naperville, IL 3.9

Woodridge, IL 2.5

Addison, IL 2.4

Ohare Airport, IL 2.1

Yorkville, IL 2

Romeoville, IL 1.7

Hanover Park, IL 1.3

Marengo, IL 1.2

Midway Airport, IL 0.9

Carol Stream, IL 0.5

The snowy Illinois road conditions came after light snow fell across northern Illinois Thursday night, with more light-to-moderate snow expected to continue through at least 10 a.m.

In Chicago, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned of black ice on streets.

"The roads are slick this morning," a post from the city read on X. "Be cautious of black ice, and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go."

By 6:30 a.m. Friday, the snow was quickly pushing to the south, with areas in Lake and Cook Counties mostly dry. In Will, Kankakee Counties and in Northwest Indiana however, steady snow was falling, leading to reduced visibility, Roman said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Just over the Wisconsin border, in Kenosha and Racine counties, a winter weather advisory was in effect, until 12 p.m. Friday, where one to two inches of snow could fall. In Western Michigan, some schools were closed due to weather, according to reports.

Snow was expected to exit most areas of Northern Illinois by around 10 a.m., Roman said. But around 2 p.m., a plume of lake effect snow around will move across parts of Lake, Cook and Will counties before it moves off to the east, Roman said.

Later Friday night in Northwest Indiana, heavy snow was expected to continue falling, with an additional two inches possible in and around Valparaiso, the NWS said.

Winds will also pick up Friday, Roman said, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. Temperatures were expected to stay steady in the mid 30s, Roman said.