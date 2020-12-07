Englewood

Chicago Firefighters Rescue 3 From Englewood House Fire

The fire was reported before 9 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of South Peoria Street

Chicago firefighters rescued three people from a home engulfed in flames in in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side Monday, officials said.

The fire was reported before 9 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of South Peoria Street, which is near the intersection of Peoria and 58th streets.

Three people were injured Monday evening when flames erupted at a home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Video from an NBC 5 photographer at the scene showed smoke and flames pouring out of the structure.

A 70-year-old woman was listed in critical condition while the 66-year-old man was said to be in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed.

A third victim, a 41-year-old woman, was reported to be in fair-to-serious condition. All three victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Additional details about the fire weren't immediately available.

