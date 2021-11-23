Holiday Recipe: Patrick Fazio's Corn Casserole – a Family Favorite

This week, NBC 5 anchors and reporters are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them.
On Tuesday, Patrick Fazio shared a video of his 9-year-old daughter making their family favorite corn casserole. (see video above)
Check out the recipe to make it below.
Corn Casserole
Ingredients
1 stick butter, melted
2 eggs, beaten
1 16-oz can corn, drained
1 16-oz can cream style corn
1 cup sour cream
1 8-oz box corn muffin mix
Directions
- Melt butter and beat eggs.
2. Combine ingredients, adding the muffin mix last.
3. Pour mixture into greased 9x9 baking dish.
4. Bake at 375 for 35-40 minutes or until lightly browned.