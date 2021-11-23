holiday cooking

Holiday Recipe: Patrick Fazio's Corn Casserole – a Family Favorite

This week, NBC 5 anchors and reporters are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them.

On Tuesday, Patrick Fazio shared a video of his 9-year-old daughter making their family favorite corn casserole. (see video above)

Check out the recipe to make it below and watch the video above for the full tutorial.

Corn Casserole

Ingredients

1 stick butter, melted

2 eggs, beaten

1 16-oz can corn, drained

1 16-oz can cream style corn

1 cup sour cream

1 8-oz box corn muffin mix

Directions

  1. Melt butter and beat eggs.

2. Combine ingredients, adding the muffin mix last.

3. Pour mixture into greased 9x9 baking dish.

4. Bake at 375 for 35-40 minutes or until lightly browned.

