H&M opening in a new location on Chicago's Michigan Avenue

Popular European clothing brand H&M will soon open in a new location on Chicago's iconic Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.

The new location, at 679 North Michigan Avenue, will open to the public at 12 p.m. Oct. 24, the release said, with giveaways, a live DJ and more. According to the release, the new location measures approximately 26,000 square feet.

In addition to men's and women's clothing, the new location will also carry H&M's Kids collection, for newborns to 10-year-olds, the release said. The shop will also offer in-store pickup of online orders via lockers as an "easy and time saving option for customers on the go."

The opening comes more than a year after reports said H&M was moving 679 North Michigan Avenue from its previous Mag Mile location, at 840 N. Michigan Avenue, where it occupied a 60,000 square-foot retail spot.

Real Estate news website The Real Deal last year reported H&M in March of 2023 had agreed to a four-year lease at 679 N. Michigan Avenue -- the long-vacant Apple store -- in a retail space of 30,000 square-feet.

The new location, another press release stated, its part of a slew of other nationwide H&M stores undergoing "transformations," with fresh looks and updated features.

"Having the best store locations available has been one of our guiding principles since the company was established in 1947," H&M said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "We are thrilled to be opening a beautiful new fashion destination for our customers in Chicago."

Hours at the new location will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.