Retail

H&M opening in a new location on Chicago's Michigan Avenue

The opening comes more than a year after reports said H&M was planning to downsize from its previous 60,000 square-foot store on Michigan Avenue

By Francie Swidler

021109 H & M store
Getty Images

Popular European clothing brand H&M will soon open in a new location on Chicago's iconic Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.

The new location, at 679 North Michigan Avenue, will open to the public at 12 p.m. Oct. 24, the release said, with giveaways, a live DJ and more. According to the release, the new location measures approximately 26,000 square feet.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

In addition to men's and women's clothing, the new location will also carry H&M's Kids collection, for newborns to 10-year-olds, the release said. The shop will also offer in-store pickup of online orders via lockers as an "easy and time saving option for customers on the go."

The opening comes more than a year after reports said H&M was moving 679 North Michigan Avenue from its previous Mag Mile location, at 840 N. Michigan Avenue, where it occupied a 60,000 square-foot retail spot.

Skokie Oct 14

Huge part of Westfield Old Orchard Mall to be demolished, making way for apartments and more

Michigan Avenue Oct 10

Giant Harry Potter Shop to open on Chicago's iconic Michigan Avenue

Real Estate news website The Real Deal last year reported H&M in March of 2023 had agreed to a four-year lease at 679 N. Michigan Avenue -- the long-vacant Apple store -- in a retail space of 30,000 square-feet.

The new location, another press release stated, its part of a slew of other nationwide H&M stores undergoing "transformations," with fresh looks and updated features.

"Having the best store locations available has been one of our guiding principles since the company was established in 1947," H&M said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "We are thrilled to be opening a beautiful new fashion destination for our customers in Chicago."

Hours at the new location will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Retail
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us