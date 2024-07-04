Highland Park July 4th parade returns for the first time since mass shooting

Highland Park marked the return of its Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, two years since a gunman opened fire at the summertime tradition, killing seven people.

As floats, marching bands and gymnasts took part in the parade, a ceremony was held in remembrance of the seven people who lost their lives and the others who were forever changed.

“We need to remember what this community has been through and the lives that we lost,” said Mayor Nancy Rotering. “We have learned to rally around one another – refusing to allow tragedy to define us.”

The names of the victims were read at the remembrance ceremony, where a moment of silence was also held for each of them.

“This minute holds significance for in its quiet embrace. We can honor lives taken to soon and all impacted,” Rotering said.

Though the route for this year's parade was different, the theme remained: connection, community and love.

The day was not about mourning but acknowledging the fortitude and resilience of the city as it moves forward.

“We should not let anyone scare us and we need to support each other,” said Simon Blanks.

Latonya Collins, who came from suburban Park Forest with her grandchildren, said it was important for them to attend the parade.

“To show our support for the community,” LaTonya Collins. “It’s so sad what they went through.”

Highland Park has received a $1 million gift from Jon and Mindy Gray to support the construction of a permanent place of reflection and remembrance.

Mayor Rotering said the events today were appropriate for this year, while the city hasn't decided what will happen next year.