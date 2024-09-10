High school cross country runner struck by car, seriously injured in Kenosha County

A high school cross country runner sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a car on Friday evening in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, authorities said.

The incident happened near state highways 50 and 83 in the village of Paddock Lake, approximately 11 miles west of Pleasant Prairie. A 16-year-old boy who is a member of the cross country team at Westosha Central High School was jogging eastbound on State Highway 83 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound, police said.

The vehicle entered the intersection on a green light, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said, adding the information was corroborated by witnesses. The teen was airlifted to a Milwaukee-area hospital with severe injuries.

The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Speed and alcohol weren't believed to be factors in the collision.