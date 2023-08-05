High-risk missing person reported in Logan Square, Chicago police say  

Chicago police have issued a “high-risk missing persons” alert after a man was last seen in the Logan Square neighborhood earlier this week.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Dylan Baxter was last seen at his residence in the 2400 block of West Armitage at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Baxter is described as a Black man, 23 years of age, standing 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, with a medium complexion.

He has a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information on Baxter’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-746-6554.