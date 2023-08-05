Flood watches, beach hazards reported in parts of Chicago area

Parts of the Chicago area are dealing with significant weather challenges Saturday, with a flood watch in effect for the far-southern suburbs and a beach hazard statement issued for areas along Lake Michigan.

A flood watch is currently in effect in Kankakee County, as well as Livingston, Ford and Iroquois counties, until 7 p.m. Saturday. A flood watch is also in effect in Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana until 10 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Creeks and streams could potentially overflow their banks due to heavy rainfall, with two or more inches per hour possible in impacted areas. Low-lying roads could also be impacted, as they have been in Paxton, Milford and numerous other communities.

Residents are being urged to use caution when driving, and to monitor conditions if they live in low-lying areas.

While parts of the Chicago area are seeing lower rainfall amounts, a beach hazard statement has been issued for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois until Sunday evening because of increasing winds, which are causing high waves on Lake Michigan.

Waves of 3-to-6 feet are possible, leading officials to ask residents to stay out of the water and to avoid breakwalls, lakefront walking paths, and other areas.

Sunday could see some severe weather as well for the area, with parts of the Chicago area under a “marginal” chance for sever storms. Gusty winds would be the main threats with any storms, along with heavy rain, according to the Storm Prediction Center.