In Illinois, water park season officially begins Saturday.

Raging Waves, the state's largest water park, will open for the 2024 summer season Saturday, according to the park's website. The 58-acre water park, located at 4000 N. Bridge St., in Yorkville, will remain open through Sept. 2.

According to officials, the water park features more than 32 waterslides, a lazy river, a wave pool, kiddie areas, and more.

Tickets to the park start at $29.99, according to the park website. Parking costs vary.

Also opening for the season Saturday is Hurricane Harbor Chicago, located on Six Flags Great America's property in Gurnee. According to a spokesperson, the 20-acre water park features more than a dozen rides, a lazy river, a "surf rider" pool, kids splash zones and more. It also includes the World's Tallest Water Coaster, aptly named Tsunami Surge.

Here's a sneak peek into what Raging Waves looks like.

Provided by the Heron Agency Illinois Largest Water Park Raging Waves

Raging Waves