Woman fatally stabbed in Oak Forest, police say

An investigation continues into a stabbing that left a 30-year-old woman dead in suburban Oak Forest on Friday night.

According to Oak Forest police, officers were called to the 5300 block of Diamond Drive just after 10 p.m. Friday for reports of a domestic disturbance.

When those officers arrived, they found the woman lying on the street. She had suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

On Saturday, police in suburban Tinley Park, along with the South Suburban Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in connection with the stabbing.

No further details were available, and police said the situation “remained ongoing” at the scene.