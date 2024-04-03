Things to do in Chicago

Here's why Museum of Science and Industry was closed Wednesday

The Chicago museum was currently on spring break hours

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

While many Illinois students are out of school for spring break and heading to Chicago museums to take advantage of their days off, one iconic spot was unexpectedly closed for "unplanned museum maintenance."

A statement from the Museum of Science and Industry announced the closure and added that it would be open for "normal spring break operating hours" on Thursday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A later announcement from the museum clarified the reason behind the closure.

"Today, MSI is relocating some military artifacts from the Museum’s archives. Out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure proper and safe removal, we have specially trained military personnel as well as local officials onsite. The Museum decided to close to the public during the assessment and removal process," the statement said.

The museum said later on Wednesday that the relocation was complete and that the museum will reopen as scheduled.

According to the website, the MSI since Monday was operating under extended, "spring break hours" through Thursday, opening at 9:30 a.m. and closing at 5:30 p.m. The museum's regular operating hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. were expected to resume Monday, April 8, the website said.

On April 21, the museum is set to have a free admission day for Illinois residents.

Local

Chicago Police 36 mins ago

Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead in Northwest Side home

NBC 5 Responds 55 mins ago

Chicago man hit with over $6,300 in fraudulent rideshare charges

More information on Wednesday's unplanned closure can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Things to do in ChicagoMuseum of Science and Industry
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us