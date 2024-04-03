Here's why Museum of Science and Industry was closed Wednesday

While many Illinois students are out of school for spring break and heading to Chicago museums to take advantage of their days off, one iconic spot was unexpectedly closed for "unplanned museum maintenance."

A statement from the Museum of Science and Industry announced the closure and added that it would be open for "normal spring break operating hours" on Thursday.

A later announcement from the museum clarified the reason behind the closure.

"Today, MSI is relocating some military artifacts from the Museum’s archives. Out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure proper and safe removal, we have specially trained military personnel as well as local officials onsite. The Museum decided to close to the public during the assessment and removal process," the statement said.

The museum said later on Wednesday that the relocation was complete and that the museum will reopen as scheduled.

According to the website, the MSI since Monday was operating under extended, "spring break hours" through Thursday, opening at 9:30 a.m. and closing at 5:30 p.m. The museum's regular operating hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. were expected to resume Monday, April 8, the website said.

On April 21, the museum is set to have a free admission day for Illinois residents.

More information on Wednesday's unplanned closure can be found here.