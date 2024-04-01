Illinois residents can visit these 8 museums for free in April

Looking for something to do this April in Chicago?

Museums across Chicago are offering free admission days to Illinois residents as long as they show proof of residency.

Here’s a look at the different free admission days throughout the month.

Field Museum

Free admission to Illinois residents on Wednesdays

Open 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily

To order a free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online ahead of time.

Swedish American Museum

Free admission to everyone on the second Tuesday of every month

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Guests interested in obtaining free admission should register online.

Museum of Science and Industry

Next free day for Illinois residents is April 21

Hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on April 8

The Museum of Science and Industry suggests guests looking to obtain a free admission ticket visit its website.

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

Free admission each day

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Free admission to Illinois residents, military and first responders on Wednesdays

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

National Museum of Mexican Art

Free entry each day

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Chicago History Museum

Illinois residents receive free admission on April 10, April 18 and April 24

The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Guests hoping to secure free admission should register online.

Shedd Aquarium