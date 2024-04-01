Illinois residents can visit these 8 museums for free in April

Looking for something to do this April in Chicago?
Museums across Chicago are offering free admission days to Illinois residents as long as they show proof of residency.
Here’s a look at the different free admission days throughout the month.
Field Museum
- Free admission to Illinois residents on Wednesdays
- Open 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily
- To order a free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online ahead of time.
Swedish American Museum
- Free admission to everyone on the second Tuesday of every month
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
- Guests interested in obtaining free admission should register online.
Museum of Science and Industry
- Next free day for Illinois residents is April 21
- Hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on April 8
- The Museum of Science and Industry suggests guests looking to obtain a free admission ticket visit its website.
The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture
- Free admission each day
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center
- Free admission to Illinois residents, military and first responders on Wednesdays
- The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
National Museum of Mexican Art
- Free entry each day
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Chicago History Museum
- Illinois residents receive free admission on April 10, April 18 and April 24
- The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
- Guests hoping to secure free admission should register online.
Shedd Aquarium
- Free admission to Illinois residents on April 2, April 9, April 16, April 23 and April 30.
- The museum is open for free evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the designated Tuesday nights.
- Registering online ahead of time is encouraged.