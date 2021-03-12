Here's Where to Score Pi Day Deals Across Chicago This 3/14

Pi Day 2021 is just around the coroner and Chicago pizza places and bakeries found ways to celebrate this weekend.

March 14, or Pi Day, is the annual celebration of the mathematical constant pi, which begins 3.14. Days leading up to and following Sunday are expected to be filled with major deals on pies throughout the area.

Here's a list of some deals to honor the big day:

7-ELEVEN

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This Sunday, participating 7-Eleven stores are serving large pizzas for $3.14 thruogh the 7Rewards loyalty program in the app or through ordering with the 7NOW delivery app. For every whole pizza purchases, the store will provide a meal to Feeding America, the company said.

BLAZE PIZZA

For about a month, Blaze Pizza will offer 11-inch pies for $3.14 starting Sunday by ordering through the app. The offer ends April 12 and is only valid for one pizza per app download.

HOOSIER MAMA PIE COMPANY

Continuing through the weekend, Hoosier Mama Pie Company is offering an exclusive Pi Day menu complete with a pina colada, a classic apple pie and banana cream confetti celebration pie, among others.

MAGNOLIA BAKERY

On Sunday, Magnolia bakery is cooking up their new chocolate hazelnut hand pies, which are filled with Nutella and raspberry jam, topped with a Nutella glaze.

BANG BANG PIE SHOP

Although pre-ordering is closed, Bang Bang Pie Shop said pies will still be available Sunday at the Logan Square location on a first come, first serve basis. To celebrate Pi Day, the bakery has special menu including sundae pie, banana French silk pie, puppy chow pie and vanilla chai pie, among others.