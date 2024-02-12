Here's when daylight saving time will return in Chicago area

Days are getting longer already, but in less than one month, clocks will leap forward with the start of daylight saving time.

Monday actually marked an interesting day in the city of Chicago, as we've now officially gained an hour of daylight at the end of the day since the winter solstice on Dec. 21, 2023. The sun set at 5:19 p.m., one hour after the 4:19 p.m. sunset that occurred on the solstice.

In all, Chicago saw nearly 10 hours and 30 minutes of daylight on Monday, and days are only going to continue getting longer.

By the end of the month, Chicago will see more than 11 hours of daylight per day, and clocks will soon reflect those rapid changes.

In accordance with federal law, daylight saving time will resume in the United States on March 10, 2024, with the second Sunday in March marking the official date when clocks will spring forward.

By the time that date rolls around, the Chicago area will be seeing nearly 12 hours of sunlight per day, with the spring equinox coming within just a matter of days.

For those curious, the summer solstice will take place on June 20, with more than 15 hours and 13 minutes of sunlight. Sunset will take place at approximately 8:29 p.m., giving residents plenty of time to enjoy the extra sunshine.

Days will start to get shorter after that, and the end of daylight saving time will occur on Nov. 3, 2024.