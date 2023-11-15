Here's how long you have to visit Grand Lux Café before its upcoming closure

A longtime Magnificent Mile staple unexpectedly announced their upcoming closure earlier this month, revealing the restaurant will close for good by the end of the year.

Grand Lux Café, which had been in business for over 20 years, confirmed to NBC Chicago that they will shutter their doors at the conclusion of the holiday season.

"We are working with our staff to help them transition to other opportunities in one of our nearby concepts," the restaurant said in a statement. "We have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Chicago community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other restaurants in the area."

According to a press release, the restaurant will serve diners for the final time on Dec. 24.

The restaurant, originally created by The Cheesecake Factory, did not give a reason behind its upcoming closure.

Grand Lux joins AT&T, Verizon and Old Navy in businesses that have recently closed along the city's iconic shopping strip.

Reservations can still be made online via the restaurant’s website.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, according to the company.