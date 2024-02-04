Here's a list of concerts coming to Wrigley Field in 2024

The Chicago Cubs will return to Wrigley Field this spring, but a group of musical acts will also take the field for concerts this summer.

The first show on the current docket will arrive on July 15, with Def Leppard and Journey co-headlining a show at the Friendly Confines.

Def Leppard, famous for their song “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” last released an album in 2022 with “Diamond Star Halos,” which hit No. 10 on the U.S. charts.

Journey’s “Freedom” was also released in 2022. The band has seen chart-topping singles like “Wheel in the Sky,” “Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin’” over the years, with the latter song reaching 18-times platinum status on digital streaming platforms.

The Steve Miller Band will also join the groups for the show, with tickets currently on sale via the Cubs’ website.

Later in the summer, Green Day will bring The Saviors Tour to Wrigley Field on Tuesday, Aug. 13. The band will be celebrating the release of their new album “Saviors,” but they will also mark the 30th anniversary of their smash-hit “Dookie” and the 20th anniversary of “American Idiot” by playing both albums in their entirety each night.

In addition, the band will be joined by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas, according to their website.

Country superstar Luke Bryan has also announced a Wrigley Field show this summer, as his “Mind of a Country Boy” tour will take center stage on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence and Chayce Beckham will also join Bryan, who is rumored to be working on releasing a new album prior to the start of the tour. He also serves as a judge on ABC’s “American Idol” and has won a slew of awards, including Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.