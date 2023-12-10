Here is the remaining schedule for the CTA's Holiday Train in 2023

It’s not too late to visit the CTA’s Holiday Train this year, but you’re quickly running out of time as a limited number of train runs remain.

According to the CTA’s website, trains will operate in the coming week on the Pink and Blue lines, with riders able to take photos with Santa Claus on Saturday on the Blue Line.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Pink Line

The Holiday Train will hit the Pink Line on Tuesday, Dec. 12 and Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to CTA officials.

Dec. 12

54th/Cermak to the Loop: 2:43 p.m.

Loop to 54th/Cermak: 3:10 p.m.

54th/Cermak to the Loop: 4:16 p.m.

Loop to 54th/Cermak: 4:43 p.m.

Dec. 13:

54th/Cermak to the Loop: 3:06 p.m.

Loop to 54th/Cermak: 3:33 p.m.

54th/Cermak: 4:44 p.m.

Loop to 54th/Cermak: 5:11 p.m.

Blue Line

The Holiday Train will switch over to the Blue Line for the rest of the week, with trips scheduled Thursday through Saturday.

On Thursday, the train will leave O’Hare at 3:13 p.m., heading all the way to Forest Park. The return trip will start at 4:57 p.m.

On Friday, the train will leave O’Hare at 4:13 p.m., and will head back from Forest Park at 6:02 p.m.

Saturday will feature an opportunity for riders to take photos with Santa. The train will leave Racine at 1:50 p.m., then will depart Forest Park as it heads back to O’Hare at 3:53 p.m.

Yellow Line

Currently, service remains suspended on the Yellow Line after a crash earlier this year, but if service resumes by the end of the month, a two-car version of the Holiday Train will run on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Trains will depart from Howard between 3:08 p.m. and 6:53 p.m., with inbound trains returning from Dempster-Skokie between 3:22 p.m. and 7:07 p.m.

More information can be found on the CTA’s website.