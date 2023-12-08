Chicago doctors share their number one advice for attending holiday parties

Christmas is near, and that means it's time for festive markets, dazzling lights display, and of course, holiday parties.

Whether you're planning to attend a gathering hosted by your employer or a party with friends or family, doctors are urging precautions in wake of a rise in respiratory illnesses.

"...What we're seeing right now in Chicago doesn't come as a surprise," said Dr. Brian Borah, medical director for Vaccine-Preventable Diseases Surveillance at the Chicago Department of Public Health. "As the weather has gotten colder as people are moving indoors, we have seen a sustained increase of activity for the three major respiratory viruses."

With a spike of COVID, the flu and RSV reported in recent weeks, you might be wondering about the best steps you can take to stay safe. Doctors overwhelmingly recommend one course of action: getting updated vaccines.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

If you've wondered if it's too late to get vaccinated - whether for the flu, COVID or RSV - there's good news: doctors say it isn't.

Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, everyone 5 years old and above should get the updated COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after receiving an earlier COVID-vaccine dose. People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can talk to their health care provider about getting additional doses.

Even if you've received previous doses of the COVID vaccine, getting the updated booster is recommended, Borah said, as it's specifically targeted against variants currently circulating in Chicago. While previous vaccination or infection provides some protection against severe illness, that protection may only last around six months, Borah explained.

The influenza vaccine, meanwhile, is recommended for everyone age 6 and older in the U.S. While multiple different vaccines are available, certain options are advised for those 65 years old and above.

And yes, you can get the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time.

Multiple COVID variants, which were initially detected over the summer, have been circulating in recent weeks, possibly due to more people spending time indoors with the colder weather.

"We do know that those are rising and rapidly," said Dr. Nimmi Rajagoal, Associate Chair of Family and Community Medicine at Cook County Health. "And I think the more rapidly is also partly because we're indoors more, right? So people are indoors, more people really need to just read the symptoms and not take chances."

Along with the flu and COVID, RSV rates have increased in recent weeks, especially in younger children, who are often at high risk. Illinois Department of Public Health officials said on Friday they were particularly concerned about pediatric intensive care unit capacity, which is already limited in some. RSV usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, though it can be serious.

A vaccine is available for those 60 years old and above and is especially encouraged for those with underlying health issues.

While getting updated vaccines is doctors' number one recommendation, that's not all they suggest you do.

Vohra, the IDPH director, said that holiday hosts should provide proper indoor ventilation, encourage good hand hygiene, and remind guests to cover coughs and sneezes.

Rajagoal, with Cook County Health, says don't take chances - take precautions instead.

"If you're feeling under the weather, and you're not sure what it is, avoid large gatherings, avoid being outside with others, wear a mask to protect others and yourself," she said. "If you're around people that you notice are coughing, put a mask on. There's still no harm. Even though they're not required, they can still protect us."