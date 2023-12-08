Angel Tree 2023: Give a gift to Chicago-area children in need this holiday

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago and the Salvation Army are partnering once again for the Angel Adoption Tree program.

The Angel Adoption Tree program facilitates the donation of toys for children in need in the Chicago area. Help thousands of Chicago-area children experience the joy of opening presents this holiday season.

Here’s how the virtual version of Angel Adoption Tree works:

Once you click on the link, it will immediately bring you to the “Home” page which contains helpful instructions on how to return your gift to The Salvation Army (this will also be emailed to you once you create an account!).

From the top menu bar, select “Search Angels.” Once on this page, choose from a long list of male and female Angels ages 0-12 (you can specify these settings on the left-hand side of the page).

Once you have found an Angel you want to adopt, click the green “Add” button. You will see the number next to the “Adopt Selected Angels” tab change from 0 to 1 (or higher if you are adopting more than one Angel).

Click on “Adopt Selected Angels” and, once you have reviewed the Angels you have decided to adopt, click the green “Adopt Angels” button.

From here, you will be prompted to create a Donor Account so we can email your Angel information. Once you create your Donor Account, you will be able to adopt your Angel!

All unwrapped gifts can be shipped to or dropped off at The Salvation Army. This applies to gifts purchased online or gifts bought in a store. Please mail the unwrapped gift(s) with the tag attached to the address below.

The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division

Angel Tree Program

5040 N Pulaski Rd.

Chicago, IL 60630-2788