Chicagoans plan to boycott major corporations during ‘Economic Blackout' protest

A grassroot organization is calling on consumers to boycott against major corporations and retailers for 24 hours in what’s being called an “Economic Blackout" this week.

The protest has attracted interest nationwide, and that includes among activists and workers in the Chicago area.

Diera Armstrong works behind the counter at Fruvé xPress Juicery in Chicago’s Hyde Park. While it’s business as usual Thursday afternoon, Armstrong told NBC Chicago come Friday she won’t be spending any money in support of the blackout.

“It’s a big message and we really have to take it seriously because if we don’t we don’t know what could happen,” she said.

Armstrong is joining a nationwide protest urging consumers not to shop or spend money at major corporations or retailers for 24 hours so they can showcase their buying power that includes not getting fast food or gas.

“A lot of times people don’t listen until money’s involved, kinda got hit them where it hurts them and that’s in the pocket,” said participant Chester Wrice.

The boycott comes as companies, like Walmart and Target have been called out for rolling back their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. President Donald Trump has signed executive orders seeking to end those programs and policies.

Chicago faith-based leaders urging others to join the protest Friday.

“We refused to stand by while corporate greed devours our communities while diversity and inclusion efforts are dismantled and justice is trampled under our foot,” said Pastor Ira Acree, Greater St. John Bible Church of Chicago.

Shannon Stokes and her family lives in Hyde Park. She said they have been preparing for the blackout, getting everything that they need before Friday.

“We have to make our voices heard with our pockets,” she said. “There’s absolutely no other choice that I would have.”



Participants want to disrupt the economy for one day hoping to make a statement about change.

“If this is what we have to do to send a message then I think that’s a great thing because we have to do what we have to do to get the attention and to show our influence in the economy,” said Kimberly Stampley, Stamp’Lays Boutique Owner.

The founder of the People’s Union USA is behind the blackout. At least two other boycotts are planned for early March.