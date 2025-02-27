The Lake County Sheriff's Office shut down a busy section of Route 41 in the northern suburbs Thursday afternoon after a person being evicted made threats and barricaded himself on the property.

TrafficNet reported Northbound 41 closed about 12:15 p.m. between Route 176 (Rockland Rd.) and Washington Ave. due to the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and tactical response teams were at the scene, in the 200 block of Skokie Hwy in Unincorporated Lake Bluff. Officials said a person being evicted from a structure on the property made threats to law enforcement and has barricaded himself.

The sheriff's office said the scene was confined only to the property, and that there was no immediate threat to the surrounding area.

Traffic in the area was expected to be impacted.

This is a developing story that will be updated.