Here Are Some of the Appliance Deals at Glenview's Abt Electronics ‘Abt Days'

It's the week of home shopping deals: Amazon Prime Days are July 12 and July 13, and Target Deal Days begin July 11 through 13. But there's a local version, too.

Glenview Electronics giant Abt will kick off "Abt Days" July 11 through July 13, with specials on hundreds of items in store and online, including TVs, electronics, appliances, computers, furniture, computers, furniture, mattresses, audio, outdoor, watches, jewelry, sunglasses and more, Abt said in a media alert Monday.

Most of the sale items will be marked up to 30% off, Abt says.

"Unlike Amazon Prime Days, a membership is not required" to save on merchandise, Abt says. The electronics retailer also will match prices, offers free 24/7 tech support, free-shipping and free same-day delivery on many items.

Here's a sampling of items that are on sale:

Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and GE dishwashers

Whirlpool, Frigidaire and Samsung refrigerators

GE, LG and Samsung washer and dryers

Samsung, LG and Amana Ranges

LG and Samsung flat screen TVs

The sale also includes items like projectors, outdoor furniture, TV mounts, home theater systems and more. You can shop the full sale here.

According to a release, Abt Electronics was founded in 1936 when Jewel Abt loaned her husband Dave $800 to open a small electronics store in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago. It has sense grown to become the largest independent, single-store retailer of electronics, appliances and home goods in the country, with an 114,000 square-foot showroom on 70 acres.