Calling all Chicago-area Sanrio fans: A mobile "Hello Kitty" Cafe is popping up at a suburban mall this weekend.

According to the event website, the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" will visit Oakbrook Center Saturday. The pop-up truck will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Macy's and the Seasons52 restuarant, the site said.

Treats and merchandise will be available while supplies last, the site said.

According to organizers, the truck, which serves a variety of sweet treats for "delicious and super cute desserts, pastries and treats," first began in 2014.

Following the truck's Oakbrook visit, it's set to stop in Orland Park at Orland Square on June 22.

More information about the truck and the events can be found here.