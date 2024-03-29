Chicago may have some pretty strict rules when it comes to ketchup, but Heinz is taking on that challenge.

The company is now putting up "smackable" billboards that dispense ketchup outside two city restaurants famously known for refusing to offer the condiment.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Heinz knows Chicago has a complicated relationship with ketchup… However, nearly four out of five people (88%) prefer Heinz Ketchup when eating out, so for many Chicagoans, nothing is more frustrating than being stuck at a restaurant without it," the company told NBC Chicago in a statement.

The two locations where the billboards are expected starting April 2 are "a fast-food chain known for not serving Heinz at Navy Pier" and the infamous Wieners Circle.

At the same time, the company plans to launch a website where ketchup-lovers can "report" Chicago restaurants, or any others nationwide, that don't serve the condiment.

"For a select number, the brand will deliver on their ketchup cravings with pop-up billboards outside the reported restaurants," the company said.

Those billboards will offer a QR codes for fans to "redeem a personal stash of Heinz Ketchup to keep on-hand for the next time they dine there."

The "smackable" billboards will be on display through April 9, the company said.