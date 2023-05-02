Illinois Health Officials Investigating After No Medical Staff Report to Work at Lincolnshire Nursing Home

The Illinois Department of Public Health has opened an investigation after receiving reports that there was not a medical staff on duty at Warren Barr Lincolnshire, a skilled nursing facility with a 144-bed capacity.

According to officials, nursing home surveyors arrived at the facility located at 150 Jamestown Lane on Monday morning immediately after being notified of the lack of a medical staff.

When surveyors arrived, they encountered the medical director of the facility, who had arrived to check on patients. No nursing or clinical staff was on duty at the facility.

Officials said that the Lincolnshire Fire Department also assisted in treating the facility's residents.

Surveyors assessed the facility for safety and contacted staff who had previously worked there, officials said in a statement.

According to officials, surveyors collaborated with staff to coordinate care for the facility's 104 residents in the home at the time for the next week.

The IDPH is now investigating the facility's failure to provide care for its residents under Illinois' Nursing Home Care Act.

Additionally, officials confirmed they are cooperating with federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which is responsible for long-term care facilities that participate in the programs.

According to the IDPH, citations and monetary fines are possible in the event that the investigation deems penalties necessary.