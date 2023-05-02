Lincolnshire

Illinois Health Officials Investigating After No Medical Staff Report to Work at Lincolnshire Nursing Home

By Peter Marzano

A wheelchair in a nursing home.
Getty Images

The Illinois Department of Public Health has opened an investigation after receiving reports that there was not a medical staff on duty at Warren Barr Lincolnshire, a skilled nursing facility with a 144-bed capacity.

According to officials, nursing home surveyors arrived at the facility located at 150 Jamestown Lane on Monday morning immediately after being notified of the lack of a medical staff.

When surveyors arrived, they encountered the medical director of the facility, who had arrived to check on patients. No nursing or clinical staff was on duty at the facility.

Officials said that the Lincolnshire Fire Department also assisted in treating the facility's residents.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Surveyors assessed the facility for safety and contacted staff who had previously worked there, officials said in a statement.

According to officials, surveyors collaborated with staff to coordinate care for the facility's 104 residents in the home at the time for the next week.

The IDPH is now investigating the facility's failure to provide care for its residents under Illinois' Nursing Home Care Act.

Local

Health & Wellness 14 mins ago

Medicaid Renewal Process Resumes, Puts Thousands of Illinoisans at Risk of Losing Coverage

Rogers Park 1 hour ago

Woman Found Beaten to Death in Rogers Park Home

Additionally, officials confirmed they are cooperating with federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which is responsible for long-term care facilities that participate in the programs.

According to the IDPH, citations and monetary fines are possible in the event that the investigation deems penalties necessary.

This article tagged under:

Lincolnshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us