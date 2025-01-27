McHenry County

Head-on crash in NW suburban Spring Grove kills man, injures 2 others

The crash occurred Friday night in unincorporated Spring Grove, police said

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

A head-on crash in suburban unincorporated Spring Grove left one man dead and two other individuals injured.

According to police, a 61-year-old man was driving a Volvo eastbound in the 100 block of Main Street on Friday night when the vehicle veered into the westbound lanes.

The Volvo then collided head-on with a Cadillac Escalade, which had two people inside at the time of the crash.

The Volvo ended up coming to rest on the southbound shoulder of the roadway, while the Escalade spun into the ditch on the north side of the road, according to police.

The Volvo’s driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The individuals in the Cadillac were both transported to an area hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information was made available.  

