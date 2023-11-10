‘He didn't deserve it:' Gage Park man shot and killed one day before 23rd birthday

Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in front of his family’s home in the Gage Park neighborhood one day before his 23rd birthday.

Alexis Rodriguez, 22, was shot and killed at around 11 p.m. last Saturday night near South Maplewood Avenue and West 52nd Street.

Cellphone video shared with NBC Chicago shows Rodriguez celebrating his birthday early with family and friends that night. Less than an hour later, police said Rodriguez was found shot in his car.

“He was a nice guy,” said family friend Erika Clara. “He did nothing bad to nobody, and I think he didn’t deserve this.”

Clara said everyone was home celebrating with Rodriguez when he stepped outside.

“He went to pick up his friends, he came back and they were looking for parking when everything happened,” she said.

His two friends in the vehicle told Rodriguez’s family they were looking for parking in front of the home when someone fired shots. Rodriguez was struck in the head and then crashed his vehicle.

“The aunt was going downstairs to her house when she heard the crash and then she came back and said somebody had crashed in front of her house,” Clara said. “Then one of his friends came in and told her, screaming that he got shot, so that’s when everybody ran out of the house.”

Rodriguez was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family said he had a sense of humor, loved playing basketball, and immigrated to Chicago from Mexico about one year ago. hoping for a better future.

“All I know is that he didn’t deserve it, like why, why on his birthday?" said one cousin, who didn’t want to be identified. “I have so many questions, but not one of them are being answered.”

Family members said several neighbors on the block have surveillance cameras, but fear retaliation if they help police. It’s unclear if the cameras captured the shooting or the person responsible. Loved ones are now pleading for justice and trying to raise money to give Rodriguez a proper burial in Mexico.

“We want justice for what happened and whoever did it to just step up,” she said. “No family should have to go through this.”

Chicago police are investigating a possible motive and have not said if the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. Anyone with information on who may be responsible is urged to call Chicago police or submit an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.