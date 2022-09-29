Haunted House Guide: A Look at the Best Frights in the Chicago Area

With spooky season in full swing as October quickly approaches, many Chicago residents are looking to immerse themselves in the season with one of the area's many haunted houses.
Several supernatural escapes can be in your future throughout the next month, with over nearly 20 frightening adventures awaiting visitors across the Chicago area.
Among the more notable haunted houses include HellsGate in Lockport, recently ranked by one outlet as the third-best haunted house in the country. The haunted mansion is tucked away in the woods and features games and escape rooms outside the house as well.
Another acclaimed haunted house, 13th Floor Chicago, has reopened for the season with two brand new attractions, providing perilous frights just outside the city in Schiller Park.
Below is a rundown of all the haunted houses in operation for the 2022 season within the Chicago area:
- Basement of the Dead, 42 W. New York Street, Aurora, Ill.
- Disturbia Haunted House, 1213 Butterfield Road Suite D, Downers Grove, Ill.
- Hayride of Horror, 199 E. Woods Drive, Lockport, Ill.
- HellsGate, 3101 Canal Street, Lockport, Ill.
- 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago, 5050 River Road, Schiller Park, Ill.
- Chainsaw Manor, 1042 Gordon Terrace, Deerfield, Ill.
- Criminally Insane, 226 S. Main Street, Crown Point, Ind.
- Evil Intentions, 900 Grace Street, Elgin, Ill.
- Halloween Haunted Trail at Worth Park District, 11500 S. Beloit Avenue, Worth, Ill.
- Haunted Hills Hospital, 7611 E. Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, Ind.
- Heap's Haunted Corn Maze, 4853 US Highway 52, Minooka, Ill.
- Killdare Haunted City, 8100 S. Beloit Avenue, Bridgeview, Ill.
- Massacre Haunted House, 299 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, Ill.
- Midnight Terror Haunted House, 5520 W. 111th Street, Oak Lawn, Ill.
- Monster Purge, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, Ill.
- Realm of Terror Horror Experience, 421 W. Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach, Ill.
- Reaper's Realm, 626 177th Street, Hammond, Ind.
- Scream Scene, 4701 Oakton Street, Skokie, Ill.
- Sonny Acres Haunted Barn and Hayride, 29W310 North Avenue, West Chicago, Ill.