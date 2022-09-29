Haunted House Guide: A Look at the Best Frights in the Chicago Area

With spooky season in full swing as October quickly approaches, many Chicago residents are looking to immerse themselves in the season with one of the area's many haunted houses.

Several supernatural escapes can be in your future throughout the next month, with over nearly 20 frightening adventures awaiting visitors across the Chicago area.

Among the more notable haunted houses include HellsGate in Lockport, recently ranked by one outlet as the third-best haunted house in the country. The haunted mansion is tucked away in the woods and features games and escape rooms outside the house as well.

Another acclaimed haunted house, 13th Floor Chicago, has reopened for the season with two brand new attractions, providing perilous frights just outside the city in Schiller Park.

Below is a rundown of all the haunted houses in operation for the 2022 season within the Chicago area: