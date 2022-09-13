13th Floor Chicago Haunted House Returns for 2022 season

One of the Chicago area's most famed haunted houses is officially back for the 2022 season, now featuring two new adventures and operations extending a week past Halloween.

13th Floor Haunted House Chicago, located in suburban Schiller Park, will be offering unforgettable frights through Nov. 5 of this year.

The Schiller Park spot was recently one of two Illinois attractions to be honored as one of the nation's best haunted houses by the Haunted Attraction Association.

This year, 13th Floor is offering two new experiences, the Outcast Carnival and All Hallows Eve. The attractions will feature performers portraying the undead to bring a frightening, supernatural twist to carnivals and trick-or-treating respectively.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mini-escape games, food trucks, cocktails and beer are also available at 13th Floor this year. Organizers of the establishment warn that the event may be too intense for children under age 12.

13th Floor Chicago is located at 5050 River Road, Schiller Park, IL 60176. Tickets are currently available online for $19.99.