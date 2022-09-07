2 Illinois Haunted Houses Named Among Best in Country

As the weather begins to cool down and the spooky spirit enters the air, Illinois residents can visit two of the country's top-rated haunted houses with Halloween on the horizon.

The 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago in Schiller Park and Spook Hollow in Marquette Heights were included on a list of this year's Top Haunts, crafted by the Haunted Attraction Association.

Marquette Heights is located in central Illinois and is a suburb of Peoria.

The HAA's Top Haunts program honored 51 attractions that not only offer a thrilling experience, but also work to prioritize safety, educate industry professionals and promote the haunted attraction industry.

All attractions honored on the list have been in operation for at least 10 years while delivering a high standard of safety, according to the HAA.

The HAA acts as the only official association of the haunted attractions industry, aiming to promote haunted houses, corn mazes, Halloween festivals and other seasonal events on a global scale.