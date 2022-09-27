Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country

A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld.

HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.

All-in-all, the interactive experience offers up to 45 minutes of horror across 40 rooms with more than 150 live actors present.

HellsGate goes beyond the house, with plenty to do outside while soaking in the seasonal atmosphere. Bonfires, food and drinks, escape rooms and games can all be enjoyed after making it through the terrifying mansion.

The Midwest is well represented on Hauntworld's list, occupying five of the top 13 spots. HellsGate's ranking at 3rd made the Lockport destination the Midwest's top haunted house.

Below is the full list of the Top 13 Haunted Houses, according to Hauntworld.

13. Factory of Terror, Canton, Ohio

12. SLC Fear Factory, Salt Lake City, Utah

11. Georgetown Morgue, Seattle, Wash.

10. Hundred Acres Manor, Bethel Park, Pa.

9. Headless Horseman Hayride, Ulster Park, N.Y.

8. Spookywoods, Greensboro, N.C.

7. Bennett's Curse, Baltimore, Md.

6. The Dent Schoolhouse, Cincinnati, Ohio

5. Eloise Asylum, Westland, Mich.

4. The Darkness, St. Louis, Mo.

3. HellsGate, Lockport, Ill.

2. 13th Gate, Baton Rouge, La.

1. Pennhurst Asylum, Spring City, Pa.

A previous unranked list from the Haunted Attraction Association also listed two Illinois haunted houses as among the 50 best in the country.