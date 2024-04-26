Caleb Williams shared a message to Bears fans morning after becoming No. 1 draft pick

Caleb Williams woke up on a winning side of the bed Friday.

Williams took to social media to share a message for Bears fans the morning after he became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

"DAAAAA BEARSSSSSS!!" he wrote. "We are otw!!"

DAAAAA BEARSSSSSS!! We are otw!! 🐻#18 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) April 26, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Williams was joined by Rome Odunze as they became the newest members of the Chicago Bears organization Thursday, in what's being called a "home run" for the team.

MORE: NFL Draft Grades: How Bears did with Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze picks in first round

The excitement was palpable Thursday night in both Chicago and Detroit, as Williams took the stage to officially become the Bears new quarterback.

He joined several fans in the crowd in the moments after to take an epic selfie in celebration.

When ESPN's Molly McGrath asked Williams what his first step would be as a member of the Bears, he answered with "learn all my teammates names, their families, learn the playbook and get ready to go win games."

There are plenty of names Williams already knows, like his rookie receiving partner Odunze and his new veteran receivers, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. In fact, the four met up recently in Los Angeles for a throwing session.

MORE: Caleb Williams emphatically greets new teammate Rome Odunze after being drafted

The rest, he'll get acquainted with when OTA practices begin in May and then at full-squad minicamp in June. But you can probably bet he'll have everyone's names memorized well before then.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.